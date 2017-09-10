Politics
Teen who texted Anthony Weiner gives first face-to-face interview
The teenager who received explicit texts and photos from former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner is speaking out for the first time in a face-to-face interview about her online relationship with the former New York congressman.
The girl, who was 15 at the time, sent Weiner a direct message on Twitter in January 2016.
“I just sent him a nice message, ‘Hello, I’m a huge fan,” she told Inside Edition in a clip of the interview released Friday.
She said Weiner responded in “minutes.”
Inside Edition said it’s not naming the girl because she’s a minor. The news outlet said the girl’s father gave permission for her face to be shown.
Washington Examiner