Teen who texted Anthony Weiner gives first face-to-face interview

The teenager who received explicit texts and photos from former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner is speaking out for the first time in a face-to-face interview about her online relationship with the former New York congressman.

The girl, who was 15 at the time, sent Weiner a direct message on Twitter in January 2016.

“I just sent him a nice message, ‘Hello, I’m a huge fan,” she told Inside Edition in a clip of the interview released Friday.

She said Weiner responded in “minutes.”

Inside Edition said it’s not naming the girl because she’s a minor. The news outlet said the girl’s father gave permission for her face to be shown.

Teen who texted Anthony Weiner gives first face-to-face interview

It was Weiner's connection to Hillary Clinton that made the girl reach out to him, she said.
