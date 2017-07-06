Teen Vogue writer slams Bible as equivalent to fake news — the internet responds in force

(The Blaze) A liberal writer for Teen Vogue magazine was recently taken to the woodshed on Twitter after she tried to downplay the mainstream media’s “fake news” reputation by alleging that the Bible is riddled with tons of inaccuracies.

Lauren Duca, a columnist for Teen Vogue, wrote on Twitter Monday: “Folks, if you think there are too many mistakes in modern journalism, let me tell you about inaccuracies in this one book called ‘The Bible.’”

Folks, if you think there are too many mistakes in modern journalism, let me tell you about inaccuracies in this one book called "The Bible" — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 3, 2017

However, Duca’s attempt to delegitimize the Bible in order to legitimize the media was widely seen as very unsavory and an example of why reason Trump won — and people were quick to rebuke Duca on Twitter – READ MORE

