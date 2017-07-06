True Pundit

Politics

Teen Vogue writer slams Bible as equivalent to fake news — the internet responds in force

Posted on by
(The Blaze) A liberal writer for Teen Vogue magazine was recently taken to the woodshed on Twitter after she tried to downplay the mainstream media’s “fake news” reputation by alleging that the Bible is riddled with tons of inaccuracies.

Lauren Duca, a columnist for Teen Vogue, wrote on Twitter Monday: “Folks, if you think there are too many mistakes in modern journalism, let me tell you about inaccuracies in this one book called ‘The Bible.’”

However, Duca’s attempt to delegitimize the Bible in order to legitimize the media was widely seen as very unsavory and an example of why reason Trump won — and people were quick to rebuke Duca on Twitter – READ MORE

  • MatFan

    Teen Vogue is Liberal propaganda, nothing more. Indoctrination into Liberal insanity.

    Recently they announced they’re going to start up in Poland. Poland should not allow this Communist rag in their country.