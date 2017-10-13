Teen Vogue: ‘The Wall’ and ‘Border Patrol’ Halloween Costumes Send ‘Message of Hate’

An article in Teen Vogue warns that wearing a Halloween costume that looks like a brick wall graffitied “THE WALL” spreads a “message of hate and discrimination.”

The magazine advises its teen readers: “Before you don a costume like this one — or the costume bearing a border patrol agent — be conscious of the message of hate and discrimination that you’re silently endorsing.”

The caution includes a tweet containing a photo of the costume saying, “If cultural appropriation on Halloween isn’t for you, here’s a directly racist costume straight from @PartyCity.”

If cultural appropriation on Halloween isn't for you, here's a directly racist costume straight from @PartyCity. pic.twitter.com/3CaA89o9lF — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 8, 2017

