Teen Vogue: ‘The Wall’ and ‘Border Patrol’ Halloween Costumes Send ‘Message of Hate’

An article in Teen Vogue warns that wearing a Halloween costume that looks like a brick wall graffitied “THE WALL” spreads a “message of hate and discrimination.”

The magazine advises its teen readers: “Before you don a costume like this one — or the costume bearing a border patrol agent — be conscious of the message of hate and discrimination that you’re silently endorsing.”

The caution includes a tweet containing a photo of the costume saying, “If cultural appropriation on Halloween isn’t for you, here’s a directly racist costume straight from @PartyCity.”

  • Terri Sturgill

    Looks to me like they’ve taken up the cause to “BUILD”.
    I say, “Go for it” spread that message baby.