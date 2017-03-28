Ted Koppel Tells Sean Hannity — ‘Yeah,’ You’re ‘Bad For America’ (VIDEO)

Ted Koppel told Sean Hannity he thinks he’s “bad for America” during a segment that aired on the latest broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Koppel accused Hannity of blurring the lines between ideology and facts, to which the Fox News host said “we have to give some credit to the American people that they’re somewhat intelligent and they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show.”

“You’re not, you’re cynical,” Hannity added. “You think think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?”

“Yeah,” Koppel responded. “In the long haul.”

“You’re very good at what you do,” he continued. “And you have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

