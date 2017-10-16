Ted Cruz warns Republicans: Lack of accomplishments could cause a ‘bloodbath’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned that Republicans could face a “bloodbath” in the upcoming midterm elections if they don’t follow through on promises with tax reform and healthcare.

“If tax reform crashes and burns, if Obamacare, nothing happens, we could face a bloodbath,” Cruz said Friday to a crowd at a Koch brothers-aligned donor summit in New York.

The senator said a lack of legislative accomplishments by the GOP-controlled Congress on these key issues could create a “Watergate-level blowout” in the 2018 midterm elections. – READ MORE