Ted Cruz says Senate should go ‘much bigger’ than a $1.5 trillion tax cut

The Republicans’ plan should include significantly bigger tax cuts, Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday, ahead of a critical week of Senate work on the budget.

The conservative Texas senator said the deal reached among Budget Committee Republicans to allow for a $1.5 trillion tax cut over 10 years was a “mistake,” and that “we should be going much bigger and much bolder.”

Republicans, he explained in an interview on CNBC, should aim for an “unapologetic tax cut” to avoid a scenario in which people in certain locations or unusual tax situations might see tax increases. House Republicans from blue states raised those concerns this week. – READ MORE