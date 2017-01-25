Ted Cruz on School Choice Week: Let’s Unleash American Exceptionalism for Every Child

Every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn. Yet today millions of children across our nation find themselves trapped in failing schools, barring them from the chance to receive the education they need to climb out of poverty and up the economic ladder.

All parents and students who want educational choice should have it. Yet in Texas alone, 105,000 kids are waiting to be admitted to charter schools, and throughout the nation, more than a million children await acceptance into charter schools. – READ MORE