Ted Cruz Issues A Warning Shot: ‘Democrats Will Not Succeed In Filibustering This Nomination…’ (Video)

Ted Cruz said it would be a mistake for Democrats to filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The Texas senator told Tucker Carlson that he believes a number of Democrats will vote for Gorsuch just minutes after President Trump nominated him.

“I think Judge Gorsuch is a home run,” Cruz said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “It would be a mistake for Democrats to filibuster Judge Gorsuch. They will not succeed.”

“This has been, I think, the most transparent process we’ve ever seen for a Supreme Court nominee,” he continued. “A judge’s job is not to pick which litigant you like better or pick which outcome or policy you like. It’s to follow the law. I believe that he will follow in the path of Scalia. What that means is he will maintain a balance of power on the Supreme Court.”

“If Hillary Clinton had been elected, we would have lost much of our fundamental liberty.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.