Ted Cruz Is Starting A Weekly Basketball Game To Try And Make People Like Him

(Daily Caller) Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is working hard to get his fellow Senators to like him, going so far as to schedule pick-up basketball games, according to a Monday report from Politico.

The decision to host the games came as Cruz reached out to party leaders in the Senate, as well as the White House. President Donald Trump reportedly depended on Cruz to help usher appointees through the confirmation process, and he delivered, bashing Democrats for their badgering in Session’s hearing.

In order to rebuild his relationships with other members of Congress, he started a weekly basketball game with other Senators in the Russell Senate office building.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reportedly took Cruz up on the game, revealing Cruz is a “surprisingly good jump-shooter” despite his “miserable form.” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is also slated to play Cruz in the coming weeks.

Above and beyond the basketball court, Cruz reached out to other Senators like Cory Gardner and Dan Sullivan to ask them to dinner, and worked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, prompting the top Senate Republican to toast the “new Ted Cruz “during a dinner last week.

Cruz ran against Trump during the 2016 Republican primary, and refused to endorse him on the stage of the Republican National Convention in July. The resulting outrage promised to fund a primary challenger when Cruz runs for reelection to the Senate in 2018.

