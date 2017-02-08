Ted Cruz: GOP Plan Will ‘Protect’ People With Pre-Existing Conditions (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday evening any Republican plan to replace Obamacare will protect those with pre-existing conditions.

Sens. Cruz and Bernie Sanders appeared on CNN Tuesday night for a town hall debate to discuss the future of Obamacare. A woman from the audience, who is currently undergoing a battle with breast cancer, asked Cruz: “What can you do to protect people like me who are alive because of Obamacare?”

After offering his prayers and thoughts to the woman, Cruz said, “If you look at every significant proposal that has been submitted to replace Obamacare … all of them protect people in your situation.” He promised that all of the GOP plans currently in circulation “prohibit insurance companies from cancelling someone because they got sick.”

Touching to the skyrocketing insurance rates brought on by Obamacare, Cruz said that the GOP plans “prohibit insurance companies from jacking up the insurance rates because they got sick.”

WATCH:

While Cruz’s response may work to alleviate the fears of those currently battling with serious health conditions, there is still some reason to be concerned about the probability of legitimately repealing Obamacare.

Once touted as a virtual certainty on the campaign trail by President Donald Trump and Republicans, the prospect of a full “repeal and replace,” of Obamacare is now up in the air.

For their part, congressional Republicans seem to be unable to come to a consensus about the process of repealing Obamacare, let alone replacing it. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan appears to now be one of the few Republican voices still ardently pushing the full repeal agenda. The narrative has morphed from “repeal” to “repair” Obamacare.

Trump, arguably one of the loudest voices pushing for an immediate repeal of Obamacare, even lowered expectations in an interview Super Bowl Sunday with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, saying: “I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year.”

(DAILY CALLER)

