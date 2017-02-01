Ted Cruz: Dems Suffer From ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that the Democratic Party suffers from “Trump derangement syndrome” in an interview with The Daily Caller.

“I think we have to understand where the Democrats are right now. I think they have been radicalized by this election, that the lesson they took from the election was Hillary was too moderate, that they need more Bernie or Elizabeth Warren. I think we’re going to see Trump derangement syndrome on the left where they are in denial,” Cruz said. – READ MORE