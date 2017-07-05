Ted Cruz: CNN May Have Broken Georgia Law

According to Senator Ted Cruz, CNN’s threats to dox the Reddit user who created the Trump wrestling CNN video could be a violation of Georgia law.

CNN discovered the identity of the Reddit user who made the video and essentially threatened to reveal his identity if he continued to post unsavory content.

Cruz said if CNN tracked down the Reddit user through his IP address and then used that information to threaten him, they could be in violation of a Georgia law.

CNN headquarters are located in Atlanta, GA.

(1/2) Troubling. I assume CNN’s lawyers are examining GA § 16-8-16 Theft by extortion. If CNN constructively obtained the gif-maker’s IP… https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

(2/2) it’s a GA crime if they threatened to “Disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule….” https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

The GA Code explains that someone could be guilty of “Theft by extortion” if they threaten to “disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or to impair his credit or business repute.”

WATCH:



