Ted Cruz: CNN May Have Broken Georgia Law

According to Senator Ted Cruz, CNN’s threats to dox the Reddit user who created the Trump wrestling CNN video could be a violation of Georgia law.

CNN discovered the identity of the Reddit user who made the video and essentially threatened to reveal his identity if he continued to post unsavory content.

Cruz said if CNN tracked down the Reddit user through his IP address and then used that information to threaten him, they could be in violation of a Georgia law.

CNN headquarters are located in Atlanta, GA.

The GA Code explains that someone could be guilty of “Theft by extortion” if they threaten to “disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or to impair his credit or business repute.”

WATCH:

  • Trey Von Dinkis

    Time to START putting some REAL criminals in prison.
    I’m tired of this BS.

    I don’t care WHO is needed to get it done.
    It’s very likely that one or more Federal crimes have been committed here. This would fall under Federal jurisdiction – IF the Reddit user lives anywhere other than the location of the CNN office where this originated (in another state).

    Time for Trump / DOJ / Sessions to begin prosecuting the elites for their Fkkkkn unbelievably numerous crimes.

    Enforce Law & Order – and you WILL Drain the Swamp – but the elites MUST be held to account.