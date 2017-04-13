True Pundit

Ted Cruz Campaigns for Republican in Kansas, Paul Ryan Vacations at Universal Studios

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “rallied Monday afternoon with about 200 [Ron] Estes supporters in a hangar stop near Eisenhower National Airport, the last major campaign event leading up to Tuesday’s election,” the Wichita Eagle reported in the closely watched battle to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo in the Fourth Congressional District of Kansas.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), in contrast, is reportedly vacationing at Universal Studios in Hollywood. – READ MORE

