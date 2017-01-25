Politics
TechCrunch: Impossible to Determine Trump’s Exact Crowd Size
Although the left is ridiculing President Donald Trump by claiming that his inaugural crowd was 160,000 versus the President’s 1 million and 1.5 million estimate, commercial technology was not available on the overcast day to give an accurate inaugural attendance.
The latest brouhaha started when BBC’s Radio 4 Today program interviewed Marcel Altenburg, who identified himself as a “crowd scientist” from Manchester Metropolitan University. – READ MORE