Taxpayer-Funded Professor: ‘White, Rich, Clueless’ Otto Warmbier ‘Got Exactly What He Deserved’

A professor at the University of Delaware has declared that Otto Warmbier was a “spoiled,” “white, rich, clueless” American college student who “got exactly what he deserved” when he recently ended up comatose and then dead at the age of 22 after serving part of a lengthy prison sentence in North Korea.

The taxpayer-funded professor, Katherine Dettwyler, made her comments on Wednesday on Facebook and in the comments section of a National Review article.

Warmbier was detained in North Korea in 2016 after he was accused of stealing one of the country’s propaganda posters. He was sentenced to 15 years hard labor in North Korea for this minor crime. He was finally returned to the United States 17 months later but was in a coma due to severe brain damage. He died on Monday.

“Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved?” Dettwyler wondered on Facebook. “He went to North Korea, for fuck’s sake, and then acted like a spoiled, naive, arrogant, US college student who had never had to face the consequences of his actions.”

Dettwyler went on to suggest that Americans should not especially care about Warmbier’s fate because North Koreans suffer under the North Korean regime.

The 62-year-old anthropology professor — who is an expert on breastfeeding — was even more critical of Warmbier in her National Review comment.

“Otto is typical of the mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueles [sic] males who come into my classes,” she wrote. “These are the same kids who cry about their grades, because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade. They simple deserve a good grade for being who they are. Or instead of crying, they bluster and threaten their female professors.”

Dettwyler blames Warmbier’s parents for allowing their son to grow up “thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted.”

She also suggests that “young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women” in the United States.

“Not so much in North Korea,” Dettwyler declares. “And of course, it’s Otto’s parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.

Dettwyler notes in a response comment at National Review that she loves her “hard-working, sincere, non-arrogant college students,” according to Campus Reform.

Warmbier’s bad behavior — allegedly stealing a sign — reminds Dettyler of male students who “think nothing of raping drunk girls at frat parties and snorting cocaine, cheating on exams, and threatening professors with physical violence,” she said, according to Campus Reform.

University of Delaware students say Dettwlyer is a terrible professor at Rate My Professors.

She is “way too opinionated to the point where she becomes unprofessional,” one student advises. “It’s her opinion or no opinion and she won’t be afraid to express it even if it may offend half the class,” warns another student. She “belittles students when they ask questions without her preferred terminology,” counsels a third student.

