Taliban: Insider Attack On US Forces A ‘Reminder’ That More Troops Won’t Stop Them

The Taliban praised Saturday’s insider attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan, claiming that an increase in troops won’t stop them.

An Afghan soldier opened fire on U.S. personnel near Camp Shaheen in Mazar-e-Sharif, injuring seven. It was the second insider attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan in less than a week.

“Our Mujahid nation shall forever celebrate and write down the heroics of such valiant Afghan soldiers in history books with pens of gold and these attacks are a reminder that increasing the number of foreign troops in Afghanistan shall never break the will of this independence loving and patriotic nation,” said the Taliban through their English language website Saturday.

The statement follows reports that the Trump administration has signed off on sending an additional 4,000 troops into Afghanistan, which has been at war for 15 years. The additional troops will bring the total to 12,500 inside the country. Most of them are expected to continue training, advising and assisting the Afghan military.

The Taliban continues to disrupt the country and has stepped up its efforts against the central government, which continues to pursue a strategy of reconciliation. Mullah Akhunzada, the terrorist group’s current leader, has said that he will not negotiate until the U.S. has left the country.

