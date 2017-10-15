Taliban Hostage’s Ex-Wife Has Al-Qaida Ties, Once Justified 9/11

Former Taliban hostage and Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle’s ex-wife’s father and brother had deep connections to al-Qaida and Osama Bin-Laden.

Boyle’s ex-wife Zaynab Khadr is the daughter of Ahmed Said Khadr and brother of Omar Khadr. Her father Ahmed was a veteran of the Afghan war in the late 1980s against the Soviet Union and is thought to have been a founding member of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His son, Omar was captured by U.S. forces during a firefight and spent 10 years in Guantanamo bay.

Omar was infamously granted a multi-million dollar settlement from the Canadian government for his detention despite admitting to killing a U.S. soldier in combat. – READ MORE