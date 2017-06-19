Swimming Superstar Michael Phelps To Race Great White Shark

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps will race a Great White shark for a special Discovery Channel airing this July.

As part of the channel’s “Shark Week,” Phelps will race a Great White on a program airing on July 23rd.

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps,” states the Discovery Channel press release. “39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

The Discovery Channel hasn’t yet said how Phelps will be racing the shark or if he’ll be in the same tank as it.

“We just got off a plane from South Africa yesterday, we were down there for about a week,” Phelps said during a panel discussion on the race earlier this week. “That one was fun, doing some stuff with Shark Week and for me, sharks are like my no. 1 favorite animal in the world, being able to see them face to face was pretty cool.”

Phelps went cage diving with a shark last week, according to his official Instagram account.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].