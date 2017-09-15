Swedish Police May Have to Release Murder Suspect Because They Can’t Find an Interpreter

Swedish police may have to release a 15-year-old suspected of killing a 17-year-old earlier this week by stabbing him to death because they are unable to find a translator for him.

The 15-year-old who is accused of the stabbing may have to be released from police custody Wednesday because they are unable to find someone who can make him understand the charges and present him in front of a judge.

The Swedish police can only hold a suspect for a limited period unless a judge decides to extend the arrest, but without representation through an interpreter the process has stalled, Sydsvenskan reports. – READ MORE