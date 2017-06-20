Sweden: 100 Muslim migrant youths attack police with stones, sticks and bats

“Peter Asp, the communications officer for the City of Trollhattan, said the riots were ‘power struggle for territory in the district’ among rival gangs. He claimed that the young men rioting were Somali migrants, while the police have only said the men come originally from an Arabic speaking country.”

“Swedish Police Attacked By 100 Masked Migrant Youths,” by Chris Tomlinson, Breitbart, June 17, 2017:

Swedish police in the city of Trollhattan were attacked by up to a hundred masked migrant youths armed with sticks and bats during a riot in the Kronogården suburb on Thursday.

