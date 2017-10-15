SWAMP: Susan Collins won’t run for Maine governor’s seat

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Friday that she will not run for governor in her home state and will remain in the Senate.

Collins made the announcement at a speech before the local chamber of commerce event in Maine Friday morning.

“Ultimately, I have been guided my sense of where I can do the most for the people of Maine, and for the nation,” Collins said. “I have concluded that the best way that I can contribute to these priorities is to remain a member of the United States Senate.” – READ MORE