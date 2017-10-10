True Pundit

SWAMP: Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she’s running for re-election

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a veteran California Democrat, said Monday that she’s running for another term.

The 84-year-old took to Twitter to declare that “I’m all in.”

“I am running for re-election to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to health care,” Feinstein said.

She would be running for her fifth full term. She joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election. She had a serious challenge in 1994 from wealthy GOP Rep. Michael Huffington but has cruised since. – READ MORE