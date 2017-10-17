SWAMP: Collins To Remain An Obstacle To Trump In The Senate

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her intention to retain her seat on Capitol Hill Friday, after months of speculation surrounding her political future.

While speaking at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting, Collins told attendees that she plans to remain in the Senate after publicly weighing the possibility of entering the Maine gubernatorial race for several months.

“I want to continue to play a key role in advancing policies that strengthen our economy, help our hard-working families, improve our health care system, and bring peace and stability to a violent and troubled world,” she said. “And I have concluded that the best way that I can contribute to these priorities is to remain a member of the United States Senate.” – READ MORE