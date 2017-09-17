Suspect in Stolen Police Gun Murder Is an Illegal Immigrant Who Was Tracked by ICE

The normally extremely politically correct NBC Bay Area reports that one of the three men charged with carrying out a murder with a stolen off-duty cop’s revolver was wearing an electronic monitor issued by ICE. Data from the monitor proves that the suspect was at the scene of the murder at the moment the victim, 23-year-old Abel Ezquivel, was slaughtered.

Erick Garcia-Pineda and the other two defendants deny the allegations, but the prosecutor has no doubt: Garcia-Pineda is guilty.

The reason Garcia-Pineda was wearing the electronic bracelet? He was an illegal immigrant. Or, as NBC prefers to call it, “an undocumented immigrant.” – READ MORE