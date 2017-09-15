Susan Rice’s Plea Of Ignorance On Unmasking Not Based On Facts

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice probably knew a lot more about why senior Trump campaign officials were unmasked while pretending to “know nothing” in media interviews.

As The Federalist points out, Rice’s declared ignorance is at odds with sources who say she knew exactly why the officials were under surveillance and subsequently unmasked.

Responding to accusations from House intelligence chairman Rep. Devin Nunes on March 22 that the Obama administration was gleaning “a lot of information on the president-elect and his transition team and what they were doing,” Rice pleaded ignorance. – READ MORE