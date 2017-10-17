Susan Rice On Army Deserter Berghdal: He Served with ‘Honor and Distinction’ (VIDEO)

Army Sgt. Bowe Berghdal pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior on Monday, despite an effort by President Barack Obama and his White House to brand him as a homecoming hero.

In 2014, White House National Security advisor Susan Rice insisted that Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” after the Obama administration exchanged five Taliban commanders for his release. – READ MORE