Survey: Half of Millennials Would Give Up Voting Rights to Pay Off Student Debt

Fifty percent of millennials claim that they would give up their right to vote if it meant wiping away their student debts, according to a new survey.

A new survey claims that half of all millennials (ages 18-34) would give up their right to vote during the next two presidential elections if it meant they could wipe away outstanding college loans. In addition, an overwhelming 44 percent said they would give up using services like Uber and Lyft to have their student loans forgiven. 42 percent said they would give up their right to travel internationally to have their loan payments wiped away.

