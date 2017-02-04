Politics
Supreme Court filibuster: The Left demands Democrats block Gorsuch
Progressive activists are demanding that Democrats do everything in their power to stop President Trump from putting another conservative on the Supreme Court.
When Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., suggested he might stop short of filibustering Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch, the response from liberal groups was swift and firm. “There is zero appetite among the public for weakness from Democratic politicians,” said Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Stephanie Taylor. – READ MORE
0ldgrunt