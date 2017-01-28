Super Laser Weapons Are Coming To Navy Ships By 2018

The United States military has been working on laser weapons for decades, but now we finally have a sense of when Navy ships will start using super lasers on enemy targets — by 2018.

Laser weapons aren't a new defense technology the Department of Defense (DoD) first shot down a drone with a laser 43 years ago. At the height of the Cold War, the US military believed that lasers could help them get an edge on the Soviets, and President Kennedy approved heavy funding for laser research. In 1968, DoD's research arm, ARPA (now DARPA), began the project Eighth Card, with the aim of putting laser weapons on US Air Force aircraft.