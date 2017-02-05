Super Bowl 51 Completes the Left’s Hyper-Politicization of Absolutely Everything

A major newspaper demands Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady answer for his support of President Trump. Lady Gaga will use her halftime show to sing about “equality” and “inclusion.” The insufferable and polarizing cast of “Hamilton” will sing “America the Beautiful.” There will be not one but two ads hectoring us over the issue of immigration.

All of this is happening, not during the Oscars or the next hour of CNN, but during that only time of year when Americans of every political stripe were once allowed to come together for a 5 hour oasis away from politics and the culture wars … the Super Bowl. – READ MORE