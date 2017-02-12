Study Proves Judges Wrong — 72 Convicted Terrorists Have Come From Travel-Ban Countries

At least 72 convicted terrorists since 9/11 have come from the seven countries affected by the Trump administration’s travel ban, according to a new study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which reviewed information compiled by a Senate subcommittee in 2016.

“A review of information compiled by a Senate committee in 2016 reveals that 72 individuals from the seven countries covered in President Trump’s vetting executive order have been convicted in terror cases since the 9/11 attacks,” writes CIS researcher Jessica Vaughn.

“These facts stand in stark contrast to the assertions by the Ninth Circuit judges who have blocked the president’s order on the basis that there is no evidence showing a risk to the United States in allowing aliens from these seven terror-associated countries to come in.”

As pointed out by The Daily Caller’s Alex Pfeiffer, judges ruling on President Trump’s travel ban have consistently butchered the truth about convicted terrorists coming from countries affected by the travel ban.

At least three of the 72 individuals were convicted of using a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). At least 17 of those convicted arrived in the country as refugees, and at least 25 of them eventually became U.S. citizens.

The report does not include more recent terrorists like Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee in 2013.

Artan was shot dead last November after plowing his car into a crowd of pedestrians at Ohio State University before attacking students at random with a butcher knife.

Somalia had the highest number of terrorists since 9/11, with 20 of the 72 coming from the African country. Yemen and Iraq were next with 19 each, followed by Syria (seven), Iran (four), Libya (two) and Sudan (one).

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.