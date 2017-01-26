Politics
Study: Obama Had Worst Record in Supreme Court in Modern History
President Barack Obama had the worst record before the Supreme Court in modern history, losing half of the cases argued before the High Court in his two terms, according to a new study.
While liberals point to legalizing same-sex marriage and the upholding of Obamacare subsidies as cementing the former president’s legacy, the study reveals Obama had a much weaker record with the Supreme Court than previous presidents. – READ MORE