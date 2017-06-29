Study Indicates Virginia Is The Most Patriotic State In 2017

Virginia may be the place where you most want to celebrate the fourth of July this year. The Old Dominion is ranked 2017’s most patriotic state in America, according to WalletHub.

The study compiled 13 “indicators of patriotism,” including military engagement and civic engagement.

The Most Patriotic States in America study compiles states’ averages in the 13 factors into a list with ranks 0-100, with 100 being the most patriotic state.

This year, Virginia takes the title of most patriotic state with a score of 70.55. Alaska is a close second, Wyoming third, South Carolina fourth, and Colorado fifth.

On the other end of the spectrum, New Jersey is ranked the least patriotic state with a score of 27.46. Illinois is the second to least patriotic state, Massachusetts third, Rhode Island fourth, and New York fifth.

The study also ranks states by their factors of military and civic engagement:

Georgia, South Carolina, and Idaho have the “highest average number of military enlistees” while North Dakota, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have the least.

Alaska, Montana, and Virginia have the “most veterans per capita” while New York, New Jersey, and California have the fewest.

Montana, Vermont, and Washington have the “most Peace Corps volunteers per capita” while Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas have the least.

Maine, Wisconsin, and Colorado had the “highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election” while Hawaii, West Virginia, and Tennessee had the lowest.

Utah, South Dakota, and Minnesota have the “highest volunteer rate” while Florida, Mississippi, and New York have the least.

The study also indicated that red states were more patriotic than blue states by more than 5 points.

