Study Finds That 88 Percent Of Media Coverage Was Negative In Trump’s First 30 Days

A new study found that nearly 90 percent of the media’s coverage from the first month of the Trump administration was negative.

According to the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog, 88 percent of the coverage that focused on the new president from the day he was sworn in until mid-February was “hostile.” Those numbers include evaluative statements made by reporters and experts and average citizens. They do not include statements made by partisans.

The study also found that ABC, CBS and NBC dedicated more than half of all their coverage — 16 hours of evening newscasts — to Trump and his staff.

Those same three networks dedicated three hours to covering the president’s executive order on immigration.

Trump railed against what he considers “fake news” while giving a speech to conservatives last week.

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news,” Trump said. “It’s fake, phony, fake.”

“A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. Because they have no sources. They just make it up when there are none. They make up sources. They’re very dishonest people. They did not explain that I called the fake news the enemy of the people. They dropped off the word fake. That’s the way they are. I’m not against the media. I’m not against the press. I don’t mind bad stories, if I deserve them. I love good stories. I don’t get too many of them. I am only against the fake news media or press. I’m agains the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be put out there. There are some great reporters out there. You have no idea how bad it is. You have a lot of them…the Clinton News Network is one.”

