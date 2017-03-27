Students, Professors And Media Start Database To Document ‘Hate’

Students, professors and massive media companies from Google News Lab to BuzzFeed News are starting a project to catalog “hate crime and bias incidents.”

The initiative, “Documenting Hate,” is led by ProPublica, an investigative news outlet funded by Soros-connected donors. Along with BuzzFeed and Google, ProPublica is partnering with The Guardian, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Univision, The New York Times Opinion section, the University of Miami, and several other organizations.

“Right after the election, there were many, many instances of hate speech on Twitter, against different minorities, women, religious groups, and even against Trump supporters,” explains Alberto Cairo, a University of Miami professor. “It got me worried, and it got a lot of other people worried.”

Documenting Hate’s website contains links to donate and report “incidents of hate and bias.” However, the project also notes that it is not law enforcement and will not send the report details to police.

“The 2016 election left many in America afraid – of intolerance and the violence it can inspire,” says ProPublica. “The need for trustworthy facts on the details and frequency of hate crimes and other incidents born of prejudice has never been more urgent.”

“At this point, there is simply no reliable national data on crimes. And no government agency documents lower-level incidents of harassment and intimidation, such as online or real-life bullying.”

ProPublica provides some examples of hate, such as anti-Semitic graffiti and “racist online trolling,” but generally uses very ambiguous terms to describe notable incidents of “hate.”

The project states that its database will be accessible “with privacy and security restrictions to civil-rights groups and journalists.”

ProPublica gives a list of stories of hate crimes. It does not, however, address the numerous hate crime hoaxes that occurred after President Donald Trump’s election or account for the possibility that “hate” of a verbal or graffiti variety are done, not by legitimate bigots, but by attention-seekers intent on sending left-wing media into a frenzy for their own amusement.

