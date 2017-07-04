Zamzam Ibrahim, president of the student union at Salford University in the United Kingdom, has attracted attention for social media posts where she wrote about her desire to “oppress white people” and “have an islamic takeover.”

Responding to the question, “What’s the one book you think everyone should be required to read?” on her AskFM page, Ibrahim said, “The Quraan, We would have an islamic takeover!,” the Daily Mail reports.

Ibrahim was also asked “Can there be friendship between a man and a woman?”

She responded, “I’ve had this debate with many friends! Maybe in some cases but Islamically it’s incorrect for girls to be friends with a guy anyway! So I’m gonna say NO not the kind of friendship they can have with the same gender there is always boundaries.”

And in 2012, Ibrahim wrote on her Twitter, “#IfIwasPresident I’d oppress white people just to give them a taste of what they put us through! #LMFAO”

Finally, Ibrahim also spoke out against the U.K.’s “Prevent” program, which is a post-9/11 program to prevent radicalization among Muslims.

“If elected, I will continue to work with NUS Officers and ARAF campaigns to develop networks to support students and activists affected by Hate Crime, to fight against the disastrous racist PREVENT strategy and support international students and migrant communities,” she said.

Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, was a student at Salford.

