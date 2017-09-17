True Pundit

Stranded ISIS convoy reaches militant-held territory in Syria, activists say

Posted on
An ISIS convoy that had been stranded in the Syrian desert for two weeks reached militant-held territory in eastern Syria on Wednesday after a U.S.-led coalition stopped airstrikes on its route following a request from Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that opposition activists said the convoy of buses was able to reach Deir Ezzour province, an ISIS-held area, after the coalition ended its aerial surveillance and airstrikes on the group.

Col. Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for the coalition in Iraq and Syria, could not confirm the buses reached their final destination and said the coalition had not had persistent surveillance on them for days. – READ MORE

  jubadoobai

    Why didn’t the US military destroy the convoy? They had two weeks. Don’t tell me about women and children. Both are as dangerous as the men.

