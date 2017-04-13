“‘I’m pleased with what I’ve done’: Stockholm jihadi killer says he ‘achieved what he set out to do’ and that terror attack was retaliation for Western military action against ISIS,” by Jake Wallis Simons, Mailonline, April 9, 2017:

The shameless Stockholm jihadi killer accused of killing four people and injuring 15 others by driving a truck into the city’s largest shopping centre has boasted to police interrogators that he is ‘pleased with what he has done’. – READ MORE