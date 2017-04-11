Stockholm Terrorist Was Ordered To Be Deported Shortly Before Attack

The man arrested on suspicion of driving a truck through a crowd of people in the Swedish capital of Stockholm was ordered to be deported by authorities, police confirmed Sunday.

A 39-year-old Islamic State supporter of Uzbek origin was arrested hours after the attack Friday, which left four people dead. Police revealed Sunday that the man applied for residence in Sweden in 2014. His application was rejected in June 2016 and authorities ordered him to leave the country in December.

Police put out a warrant for his arrest in February, less than two months before the attack.

“He wasn’t at the address given [to authorities],” police said at a press conference. “If we don’t know where they are we can’t carry out the deportation.”

Stockholm police carried out several raids across the city Saturday. “Around five” people were detained and one person charged with participation in the attack.

Local newspaper Aftonbladet reports the man is a 39-year-old father of four who lives in the Stockholm area but is an Uzbek citizen. Aftonbladet claims he posted ISIS propaganda videos on his Facebook page and “liked” an image of helpless victims from the Boston Marathon attack in April 2013.

A friend of the suspect told Aftonbladet the man works in construction and sends his paychecks back to his family in Uzbekistan.

“He has four kids and works in construction. He never talks about politics or religion. The only thing he talks about is getting more jobs so he can send money back to his family,” the friend told Aftonbladet.

