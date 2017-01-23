True Pundit

Still Can’t Let Go: MSNBC Host Says in Parallel Universe, Joe Biden Is Taking Oval Office (Video)

An MSNBC panelist on “Morning Joe” said Friday, the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, that he could not help but think in a parallel universe that Vice President Joe Biden was being sworn into office.

“Joe, I was thinking, too, watching Vice President Biden there, that there is a parallel universe where Joe Biden is taking the oath of office today standing up on that stage,” Willie Geist said to co-host Joe Scarborough. – READ MORE

