Steve Scalise Was Still Bleeding, And Liberals Were Calling For Gun Control

It didn’t take long for liberal pundits to reignite the gun control debate after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staff at baseball practice Wednesday morning, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

Prominent liberal pundits and journalists used the Twitter hashtag “Gun Control”to bash Republican opposition on gun control and to push for more gun regulations not long after news of the shooting broke.

One freelance writer basically blamed Scalise for being shot. Other journalists immediately used the shooting to call for gun control.

David Frum, a senior editor at the Atlantic, promptly noted that the shooting occurred in a state with no forms of gun control. When questioned by other Twitter users about his tweet, Frum doubled down.

Virginia:

No background checks

No licensing

No registration

No permit req’d for concealed carry of long guns

Open carry long guns & handguns — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 14, 2017

Others quickly jumped on board and began questioning if the GOP would alter its stance on gun rights in the aftermath of the shooting.

Middle aged white man with a gun. Wonder if the GOP will take a different stance on #GunControl now? Nahhhhhh. https://t.co/ng5jI0GT8S — Avital N. Nathman (@TheMamaFesto) June 14, 2017

But don't expect any action on #GunControl … BBC News – Top Republican Steve Scalise wounded in multiple shooting https://t.co/Ra355azkls — Sony Kapoor (@SonyKapoor) June 14, 2017

Alexandria police say they have the suspect in custody. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and is expected to survive.

