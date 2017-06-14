True Pundit

Politics Security

Steve Scalise Was Still Bleeding, And Liberals Were Calling For Gun Control

It didn’t take long for liberal pundits to reignite the gun control debate after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staff at baseball practice Wednesday morning, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

Prominent liberal pundits and journalists used the Twitter hashtag “Gun Control”to bash Republican opposition on gun control and to push for more gun regulations not long after news of the shooting broke.

One freelance writer basically blamed Scalise for being shot. Other journalists immediately used the shooting to call for gun control.

Several journalists immediately used the shooting to call for gun control

David Frum, a senior editor at the Atlantic, promptly noted that the shooting occurred in a state with no forms of gun control. When questioned by other Twitter users about his tweet, Frum doubled down.

Others quickly jumped on board and began questioning if the GOP would alter its stance on gun rights in the aftermath of the shooting.

Alexandria police say they have the suspect in custody. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and is expected to survive.

