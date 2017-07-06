Steve Scalise Readmitted To ICU In Serious Condition Over Concerns Of Infection

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit due to fears about an infection, MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced Wednesday.

MedStar said that the Lousiana Republican’s condition is “serious” and that another update will be forthcoming on Thursday.

The congressman’s condition had been marked as “fair” by the hospital since June 21. He underwent several surgeries as the rifle round went through his pelvis and damaged bones, organs, and major blood vessels.

Scalise was released from the ICU two weeks ago after being shot during an attack on a GOP practice for the annual congressional baseball game. The shooting left five victims injured, including two Capitol Police officers. Only the shooter, James Hodgkinson, died from the incident.

President Trump visited Scalise in the hospital in June and later tweeted,”Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape — but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!”

