Steve Scalise: Hillary Clinton win could have ended prayer in Congress

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Friday at a gathering of social conservatives in Washington that a Hillary Clinton-appointed Supreme Court justice might have blocked Congress from holding opening prayers.

The Louisiana Republican, who credits prayer with helping him recover from being shot in June, discussed a federal court ruling this week that the House of Representatives can open with a prayer, in a ruling against a speaker denied the right to hold a secular invocation.

“Talking about God, this got no attention, believe it or not,” Scalise said, describing the Wednesday court ruling to a Values Voter Summit audience in a hotel ballroom. – READ MORE