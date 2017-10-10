Steve King Is Fine With Trump’s Immigration Plan, But Wants More

Democratic Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez thinks the White House’s immigration priorities are part of a “white supremacist agenda,” but Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King doesn’t think the plan goes far enough.

The White House sent a 70-point immigration plan to Congressional leaders Sunday after weeks of waiting for the Trump administration’s guidelines for a deal that would provide amnesty to roughly 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries.

The requests include funding for a border wall, more immigration enforcement officers and judges, closing loopholes in order to make easier to deport unaccompanied minors and implementing a merit-based immigration system. – READ MORE