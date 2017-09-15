Steve King: If Reports Correct ‘Trump Base Is Blown Up, Destroyed, Irreparable’

FOLLOW US!



Rep. Steve King (R-IA) gave a catastrophic assessment of President Donald Trump’s reportedly hatched amnesty deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democratic leaders Wednesday night.

King tweeted the following after the Associated Press (AP) and other outlets reported that the president told Democrats he wanted a “quick” amnesty for the 800,000 plus illegal aliens he acted to removed protections from on September 5:

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

King, a long-time immigration hawk, told Breitbart News Washington political editor Matt Boyle that an amnesty move like the one onto which Trump reportedly signed Wednesday was “Republican suicide.” That assessment came just after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the administration’s decision to keep a major election campaign promise and phase out President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)executive order. “It was a clear campaign promise,” King said at the time, referring to an immediate end to the program upon Trump’s taking office. – READ MORE