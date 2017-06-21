Steve Bannon Says Spicer Is No Longer At The Podium Because He ‘Got Fatter’

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told The Atlantic in a Tuesday article that Sean Spicer was leaving his role as White House press secretary because “Sean got fatter.”

Bannon told an Atlantic reporter via text message the reason for Spicer’s leaving, and did not respond to follow-up questions.

Spicer is reportedly considering a more senior communications position within the Trump administration, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The White House is currently searching for a new press secretary and there are a few names that have been mentioned, conservative talk show host and Fox New’s contributor Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko are reportedly the frontrunners for the new job opening.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

