Steve Bannon recruiting rabble-rousers to take on GOP establishment

When Steve Bannon left the Trump administration in August, he said he could do more to shake up Washington from outside the White House than from inside.

Now, it looks as if Bannon’s plan is coming together.

Bannon has been recruiting and promoting challengers to GOP incumbents and the party’s preferred candidates in next year’s midterm elections.

It’s an insurgency that could give Washington the jolt it needs to end years of stagnation and gridlock — and get the U.S. moving again.

But it could also imperil Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

The emerging Bannon class of rabble-rousers share limited ideological ties but have a common intent to upend Washington and knock out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., standard-bearer of the establishment. – READ MORE