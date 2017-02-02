Steve Bannon in 2010: “Islam is not a religion of peace. Islam is a religion of submission.”

The establishment propaganda media is in an uproar over this, but Bannon is, of course, correct. Confronted about this, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: “The president’s number one goal has always been to focus on the safety of America, not the religion. He understands that it’s not a religion problem, it’s a radicalization problem.

That there’s a big difference between Islam the religion and radical Islamic terrorists that come here to seek to do us harm.” That is very close to the idea that Islam is a religion of peace that has been hijacked by a tiny minority of extremists. – READ MORE