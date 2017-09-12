Steve Bannon: ‘Far from conclusive’ that Russian meddling impacted 2016 elections

FOLLOW US!



Steve Bannon minced no words when discussing the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, saying “it’s a total and complete farce. Russian collusion is a farce.”

The former White House strategist and campaign manager for Trump gave his first “extended” interview to CBS’s “60 Minutes” reporter Charlie Rose.

“And are you saying to me those intelligence reports do not suggest that the Russians tried to influence the election —” Rose began to ask Bannon.

“I would never devolve classified information on this show,” Bannon replied. “But let me tell you, I think it’s far from conclusive that the Russians had any impact on this election.” – READ MORE