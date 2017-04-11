Steve Bannon Called Jared Kushner A ‘Cuck’ And ‘Globalist’ Behind His Back

Chief White House strategist Steve Bannon referred to President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as a “globalist” and a “cuck,” while venting to people inside the White House about the man who insiders say he openly clashes with.

“[Steve] recently vented to us about Jared being a ‘globalist’ and a ‘cuck,’” an unnamed White House official told The Daily Beast, adding: “He actually said ‘cuck,’ as in ‘cuckservative.’”

The pejorative “cuck,” which is derived from the word cuckold, has become an insult used by many on the right to declaim someone’s weakness in standing up to progressive, establishment politics.

The animosity between Bannon and Kushner, who serves as a senior advisor to Trump, is an open secret within the White House.

“Steve thinks Jared is worse than a Democrat, basically,” another official close to Bannon told The Daily Beast. “[Steve] has a very specific vision for what he believes, and what he shares [ideologically] with Trump. And he has for a long time now seen [Jared] as a major obstacle to achieving that.”

As Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared wields tremendous power behind the scenes at the white house, and is “perhaps the one presidential aide who cannot be fired,” according to longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone. Bannon was removed from the National Security Council earlier this week, in a move many press outlets reported as a demotion. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Bannon threatened to leave his role at the White House if he were removed from the NSC, but Bannon called that “100 percent nonsense.” “I love a gunfight,” Bannon told several allies, Axios reported Thursday.

